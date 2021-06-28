Sudan and US discuss democratic transition and normalisation with Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at the weekend about the normalisation of relations between Sudan and Israel, State Department spokesperson Ned Price has revealed.

"[Blinken and Hamdok] discussed progress in achieving peace and implementing political, security, and economic reform," explained Price. "They also discussed regional stability, implementing Sudan's peace agreements, and Sudan's commitment to normalising relations with Israel."

According to Arabi21, there are still differences between Sudan and Israel, not least concerning normalisation. It added that Sudanese officials wonder whether their country will receive an adequate economic rescue package in return for such a move. Politicians in Sudan also fear popular protests and unrest against the government, which is transitional, and not elected.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed US support for Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led Transitional Government," added Price. "They discussed the prime minister's new initiative to enhance national unity and implement steps to create a legislative council, reform the Sudanese Armed Forces and integrate other forces into it as a professional army, providing justice and accountability."