Hamas: 'What we took by force will not be given up in talks'

Chief of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh has stressed that what the Palestinian resistance has taken from Israel by force will not be given it up during the "Gaza reconstruction talks".

"What we took by force will not give up during the Gaza reconstruction talks," he told a popular gathering of Palestinian refugees and representatives of Palestinian factions in Lebanon.

"The battle of the Sword of Jerusalem united the Palestinians inside and outside Palestine," he said. "The Sword of Jerusalem achieved a Palestinian consensus on the choice of resistance," he explained.

Regarding how to deal with Israel's use of blackmail – which sees the occupation state condition the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which it bombed in an 11-day air raids campaign, on the release of Israeli prisoners of war held in the enclave – he said: "We still have power cards that will deter the occupied and stop its crimes."

"We will protect the constants of the Palestinians people and maintain them until the liberation of Palestine," he stressed.

