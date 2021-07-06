Rockets target army base housing US troops in western Iraq

Six rockets yesterday targeted the Ain Al-Asad military base which houses US troops in western Iraq, Anadolu reported.

The agency quoted an Iraqi army officer who preferred not to be named, as saying: "The rockets had been launched from two platforms; the first from south of the city of Hit and the second from the Al-Bakr neighbourhood north of the same city, towards the Ain Al-Asad base."

According to the source, the missiles fell in the base's vicinity without causing material or human losses.

There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi government about the attack while no party has claimed responsibility for it.

The Ain Al-Asad base is located 90 kilometres west of the city of Ramadi, the capital of the Anbar Governorate. It is the largest military base housing US forces in Iraq.

The base has come under increased attack over the past year as Iraqi militias try to force America to withdraw its troops from the country.

