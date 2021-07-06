US shoots down suspicious object near embassy in Iraq

US forces yesterday shot down an armed drone near the American embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Anadolu reported.

The agency quoted an unnamed Iraqi police captain as saying that the US embassy had sounded the sirens, then the US air defence system (C-RAM) was activated and several rockets were fired at a strange object near the embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone area.

The source explained that the foreign object is still "unknown", but preliminary information indicates that it was a drone.

No party has claimed responsibility for the drone.

Over the past few months, military bases hosting US troops have been targeted by bombs and rockets; the US has accused pro-Iran military groups of carrying out the attacks.

Around 3,000 soldiers from the anti-Daesh international coalition are deployed in Iraq, including 2,500 US soldiers.

READ: Iraq militias threaten revenge following US strikes