Israel detains 45 Palestinian students who visited family of prisoner

Israeli occupation forces yesterday detained 45 Palestinian university students after they visiting the family of a prisoner whose house was demolished by the occupation earlier this week, Sama news agency reported.

The students were forced to disembark from the bus they were riding, handcuffed and later transferred to prisons.

According to Sama, Israeli occupation forces also blocked a number of university students at the entrance of the Turmus 'Ayya neighbourhood, north of Ramallah.

"Following intelligence and operational efforts, the army, the Shabak and the border police detained tens of Hamas terrorists from the student cell at Birzeit University in the village of Turmusia," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"Some of the detained students were directly involved in terrorist acts, including transferring money, incitement," it added.

On Thursday, Israel demolished the house of Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails Muntaser Shalaby. They went on to use live ammunition, rubber coated steel bullets and tear gas to push back protesters.

