Qatar voices support to Libya's unity, stability

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday reiterated his country's continuous support to Libya's unity and stability, Anadolu reports.

The emir met with chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, Mohammed Al-Menfi, in Doha where they discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of common interest, the state news agency QNA reported.

QNA said talks between the two sides dwelt on the situation in Libya.

The emir affirmed, "Doha's continued support for what would lead to the unity and stability of Libya," the state agency added.

Al-Menfi, for his part, expressed his thanks and appreciation to Qatar for its continued support to Libya and its people and affirmed "the depth of relations between the Libyan and Qatari peoples, and his keenness to create distinguished relations between the two countries."

He added that his visit to Doha "comes in response to Qatar's invitation within the framework of drawing up a new strategy for relations between the two countries based on true partnership and common interests."

In May, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman visited Libyan capital Tripoli and offered his country's support to the country's new political leadership.

On March 16, an elected transitional authority, made up of a unity government and a presidential council, assumed duties to lead Libya through a transitional phase to parliamentary and presidential elections slated for Dec. 24.

