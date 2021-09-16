Qatar says its aid necessary for those in need in Gaza

Qatari envoy to the region and head of Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, Mohammad Al Emadi, said on Tuesday that his country laid down mechanism to deliver aid to those in need in Gaza that keeps up with international standards.

Speaking to QNA, Al Emadi said that his country had developed the mechanism of delivering the assistance in cooperation with the UN Agency for Palestine Refugee (UNRWA) and other international partners.

Qatar, he explained, will continue offering aid based on this mechanism, as well as continuing to defend Palestinian rights and the Palestinian people.

The Qatari aid has been important to help Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip cope with life under the stifling Israeli siege.

He stated that his country has been offering aid to Palestinians on low incomes and worked to maintain the flow of electricity in cooperation with the UN.

