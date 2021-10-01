Syria welcomes initiatives to normalise relations with Arab countries, FM says

Syria is ready to welcome any initiative to restore relations with Arab countries, the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad announced yesterday.

"The work of the United Nations General Assembly has shown regressions in the hostile speeches by the member states about Syria," the official SANA agency quoted Mekdad as saying.

Pointing to what he described as a "change in the international political atmosphere towards Damascus," Mekdad said that the latter was reflecting the "Syrian Arab Army's achievements in cooperation with its allies in the field of combating terrorism, and restoring security and stability throughout the country."

Regarding meetings with his Arab and international ministers at the UN assembly, the Syrian minister stressed that his country was "open to honest and impartial political initiatives or efforts to help overcome the current crisis, and achieve stability."

Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have sought for the Syrian regime led by Bashar Al-Assad to resume its membership in the Arab League, despite the massacres carried out by Assad's army, as well as the displacement of millions of Syrians

In 2018, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus, followed by Bahrain which said the Syrian Embassy in Manama was operating as usual.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League over its failure to end the bloodshed caused by brutal government crackdowns on pro-democracy protests.

READ:US has no plans to 'normalise' ties with Syria's Assad