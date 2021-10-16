Shin Bet to reveal payments made to Palestine collaborator

Following a request by the Palestinian Authority (PA), Israeli internal security agency Shin Bet will reveal payments made to a Palestinian collaborator, Quds Net News Agency reported on Friday.

Quds Net News Agency disclosed that the Israeli District Court in Jerusalem took the decision at the beginning of the month.

This came after the collaborator filed a complaint against the PA demanding compensation over torturing him for collaboration with Israel and helping it undermine Palestinian resistance attacks.

The PA allegedly responded to this complaint asking the Israeli court to order Shin Bet to reveal the personal file of the collaborator, which includes medical tests, work records and activities for the intelligence agency.

The PA responded that it plans to deduct the payments made by Shin Bet for the collaborator from the damage that would be paid to him.

Shin Bet replied that such information could not be revealed, and that the court does not have the power to make such a ruling.

Israeli Judge Marian Ilani argued that disclosing payments to collaborators, including rents and expenses for medical treatment, does not reveal the nature of Shin Bet's work nor the nature of recruiting agents, as well as not disclosing mechanisms of Shin Bet operations.

However, Ilani said that she rejects revealing the whole personal file of the collaborator as it conflicts with the interests of Israel's security.