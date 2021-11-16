Lebanon will emerge stronger from crisis, says Turkish Foreign Minister

Lebanon will emerge stronger from crisis, as it has in the past, said Turkish Foreign Minister in a guest column for a Lebanese daily published on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Reaching out to Lebanese people via Al Joumhouria (The Republic), Mevlut Cavusoglu cited a famous saying by 13th-century mystic poet Mevlana Rumi: "There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness."

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with severe domestic challenges, including currency devaluation against the dollar, along with shortages of fuel and medicines.

Cavusoglu's piece, "We stand with Lebanon," recalled the horrific August 2020 blast at the Port of Beirut that killed more than 200 people, and said he had seen a quote by late Lebanese poet, Nadia Tueni, on one of the damaged buildings that read: "Beirut has died a thousand times and been reborn a thousand times."

A new Lebanese government led by Najib Mikati was formed in September, ending a more than year-long power vacuum. Former Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, had resigned in the wake of the port blast.

The Turkish diplomat also wrote on Turkey's support in rebuilding of Beirut shortly after the blast, saying his country continues to support and help the people of Lebanon.

Emphasizing the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, Cavusolgu said, "Turkey will continue to do its part for the prosperity and welfare of brotherly country Lebanon."