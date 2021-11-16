Undercover Israeli police abduct three young Palestinian men in West Bank

Undercover Israeli forces have kidnapped three Palestinian youths in the north of the occupied West Bank today, as a shooting was reported at an Israeli army checkpoint in the area.

In a video of the incident this evening, members of Israel's undercover police unit were seen severely beating the three young men before being backed up by uniformed officers who arrested and abducted them.

It took place after the police reportedly attacked them near a junction in the town of Hawara, south of Nablus city in the northern West Bank.

وحدة "المستعربين" تعتقل 3 شبان بعد مهاجمتهم بجانب مفرق #بيتا في بلدة #حوارة جنوبي #نابلس pic.twitter.com/Fiie5Tq7qu — موقع عرب 48 (@arab48website) November 16, 2021

According to the Palestine News Agency (Wafa), the young men are Muhammad Mishaal, from Nablus's Old City, and Muhammad Ghassan Abu Huwailah and Fawzi Abu Lail from the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

Details surrounding the incident and its causes have not yet been revealed, but it comes amid a series of mass arrests and raids by Israeli police in the occupied West Bank in recent months. On September, 11 Palestinians were arrested in such a raid and, in the following month, ten other Palestinians were arrested.

