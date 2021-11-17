Gargash: The UAE is working to calm tensions with Iran

The UAE is taking steps to de-escalate tensions with Iran as part of a political option that supports diplomacy and avoids confrontation, the presidential adviser said on Monday.

Anwar Gargash added that Abu Dhabi has no interest in the confrontation that the whole region will pay for over the coming decades. He hopes, with time, trust can be built and progress made towards a more sustainable and mutually beneficial situation.

Gulf states are closely watching talks between world powers and Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Together with Saudi Arabia, the Emirates believes that the agreement was flawed because it did not address Iran's missile programme.

Gargash said that the UAE is working to build bridges with all countries, including those it has serious differences with.

He cited the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel last year as an example of the UAE's policy.

On 13 August 2020, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv's planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic or other ties with the occupation state.

Then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, denied this, saying annexation is not off the table, but has simply been delayed.

