Morocco lawyers file lawsuit against Israel minister

Four Moroccan lawyers have filed a lawsuit against Israel's National Security Adviser and Chief of Staff for National Security, Meir Ben-Shabbat, Anadolu Agency reported yesterday.

Ben-Shabbat is accused of committing a "war crime and a crime against humanity that claimed the lives of four Moroccan children" during the latest offensive on Gaza.

In their statement, the lawyers, Abdul Rahman Bin Amr, Abdul Rahim Al Jamei, Abdul Rahim Binbarakah and Khaled Al-Sifyani, said that they had filed the lawsuit at the Court of Appeal in Rabat.

"Ben-Shabbat was in the operation room alongside the former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi who are responsible for carrying out the crime," the statement said.

The Israeli occupation army carried out a major offensive on Gaza between 11-21 May that caused the death of 243 Palestinians, including 66 children, 41 women and 16 elderlies.

"The lawsuit is part of the follow up against criminals who carried out crimes against humanity during the aggression on the Palestinians," Al-Sifyani said in a press release.

He stated that one of the complainants is the family of a Moroccan little girl "who was Miss Gaza Children and became a scorched corps after the Israeli aggression."

Al-Sifyani said evidence submitted included pictures and videos published by the international media.

Ben-Shabbat was among the signatories of the agreement to resume the normalisation of ties between Morocco and Israel in 2020.