Agreeing his release, hunger striking Palestinian prisoner ends his protest

Palestinian prisoner Ayad Al-Harimi has suspended his hunger strike after 61 days after Israeli occupation authorities agreed to release him on 4 March 2022.

The 34-year-old was recently transferred from Ramla prison to Ofer jail. His health had started to deteriorate with and he has suffered from pains all over his body, blurred vision and lost the ability to stand and walk.

He was arrested in April and held on administrative detention – without charge or trial, with his detention renewed after the initial period came to an end.

On 11 November, Palestinian prisoner Miqdad Al-Qawasmi agreed to end his hunger strike, which was ongoing for 113 days, after Israeli prison authorities agreed to release him in February.

Three other Palestinian prisoners have been on extended hunger strike, they are protesting being held by occupation authorities without charge or trial.

The Palestinian detainees are Kayed Al-Fasfous and Hisham Ismail Abu Hawash whose hunger strikes have continued for 107 days and Louay Al-Ashkar who joined the protest 43 days ago.

Israel currently detains some 4,650 Palestinians, including 34 women, 160 children and about 500 administrative detainees.

