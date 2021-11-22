US Embassy in Israel advises citizens to avoid Jerusalem's Old City

The US Embassy in Israel, on Monday, advised American citizens to avoid visiting the Old City of Jerusalem until further notice, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"As security incidents often take place without warning, US citizens are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness," the Embassy said in a statement.

"Due to recent security incidents in and around the Old City of Jerusalem, US government employees and their family members have been advised to avoid the Old City until further notice."

On Sunday, a Palestinian and Israeli were killed in a shooting attack in Jerusalem's Old City. Israeli police said an armed Palestinian opened fire near the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in an incident in which three Israelis were also injured.

