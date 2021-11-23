Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gantz: 'We will not allow Hamas to get foothold in Jerusalem'

Israeli Defence Minister and leader of Blue and White party Benny Gantz addresses a press conference at his party's office in the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 7, 2021 [Menahem KAHANA / AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli government "will not allow HamasÂ to getÂ foothold in Jerusalem,"Â Arabs48Â reportedÂ Defence MinisterÂ BannyÂ Gantz saying yesterday.

Gantz'sÂ remarks came following aÂ shootoutÂ that took place in Jerusalem on Sunday where a Palestinian teacher and Israeli soldiers were killed and four Israelis were wounded.

Hamas claimed that the Palestinian teacher,Â Fadi Abu Shkeidem, 42, was one of its leaders in the Palestinian holy city.

"Hamas is trying to ignite the situation inside Israel, mainly in the West Bank,"Â GantzÂ said. "This is a dangerous attempt. It failed. We will never allow Hamas to turn the West Bank into a new Gaza, and weÂ will not allowÂ itÂ to getÂ foothold inÂ EastÂ Jerusalem."

Earlier yesterday, Israeli intelligence claimed that 50 Palestinians from Hamas had been arrested as they were part of a wide network of Hamas infrastructure that planned to carry out attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

In a statement, theÂ ShabakÂ claimed that 50 activists from Hamas were arrested along with arms and materials enough for making four explosive belts were seized in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas did not comment on the claims.

