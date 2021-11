Gantz: 'We will not allow Hamas to get foothold in Jerusalem'

The Israeli government "will not allow Hamas to get foothold in Jerusalem," Arabs48 reported Defence Minister Banny Gantz saying yesterday.

Gantz's remarks came following a shootout that took place in Jerusalem on Sunday where a Palestinian teacher and Israeli soldiers were killed and four Israelis were wounded.

Hamas claimed that the Palestinian teacher, Fadi Abu Shkeidem, 42, was one of its leaders in the Palestinian holy city.

"Hamas is trying to ignite the situation inside Israel, mainly in the West Bank," Gantz said. "This is a dangerous attempt. It failed. We will never allow Hamas to turn the West Bank into a new Gaza, and we will not allow it to get foothold in East Jerusalem."

Earlier yesterday, Israeli intelligence claimed that 50 Palestinians from Hamas had been arrested as they were part of a wide network of Hamas infrastructure that planned to carry out attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Shabak claimed that 50 activists from Hamas were arrested along with arms and materials enough for making four explosive belts were seized in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas did not comment on the claims.

