Latin American officials join Parliamentarians for Al-Quds conference

A delegation of parliamentarians from Latin America arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara today to take part in the two-day Parliamentarians for Al-Quds conference.

The President of the Association of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds in Latin America, Ahmed Said Murad, from Brazil joined the delegation, along with Congresswoman in the Parliament of Mercosur Julie Berry, the Bolivian Minister of Justice Virginia Valasco, Uruguayan Congresswoman Sandra Lazo, Chilean Congressman Sergio Gahona, Mexican Congresswoman Julieta Ramirez, Congresswoman from Guatamala Andrea Villagren, and Brazilian Congresswoman Perpetua Almeida.

Arriving following an invitation by the Turkish government, the officials will attend a conference, which aims to enhance efforts to support Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause by activating the role of parliamentarians locally, regionally and internationally. In addition to exposing the Israeli violations that seek to Judaise the city through the confiscation of Palestinian rights and the practice of ethnic cleansing.

This is the fourth time that officials from Latin America have participated in the Parliamentarians for Al-Quds conference.

