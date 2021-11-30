Sudan: return of premier 'did not end crisis,' says UN

The Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday that the return of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to his duties on 21 November has not yet ended the country's crisis, Anadolu has reported.

Stéphane Dujarric told reporters that the UN believes that Sudan may have avoided a scenario of more violence with Hamdok's return, but the country needs to "reach an agreement on the transitional phase so that such an agreement will lead to elections."

Army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan announced a state of emergency last month, dissolved the Sovereignty Councils and dismissed Hamdok in what was described by political and national bodies in the country as a "coup".

However, on 21 November, Al- Burhan reached an agreement with Hamdok to reinstate him as Prime Minister. He is tasked with forming a government of technocrats for a transitional period. The agreement was rejected by the country's political and civil forces as an "attempt to legitimise the coup" implemented by Al-Burhan.

