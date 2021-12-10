Turkey marks the 73rd year of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Turkey's Foreign Minister, on Friday, marked the 73rd anniversary since the adoption of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In a written statement, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said the declaration was a cornerstone for the protection of human rights, adding that the experiences and challenges that the world has faced since its acceptance in 1948 showed the value of the document, which he said aims to protect human rights and enable individuals to live with dignity.

Underlining that Turkey continues to defend the rights of asylum seekers and those whose most basic human rights have been violated in every part of the world, Cavusoglu voiced hope for the achievement of this year's theme: equality.

"This goal is only possible if the international community acts with the awareness of cooperation, and common responsibility," he said.

