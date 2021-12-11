PA condemns Israel's murder of Palestine man in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday condemned the murder of a Palestinian man, Jamil Abu Ayyash, by Israeli occupation forces during protests in the town of Beita, Palestinian media reported.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the PA urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take action against the Israeli occupation over this murder.

Abu Ayyash, 31, sustained a serious head injury after being hit with live ammunition by Israeli occupation soldiers in Beita at around 2 am on Friday.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment but was pronounced dead an hour later.

"The occupation's suppression of Palestinian citizens participating in non-violent protests with live bullets is a crime in every sense of the word, amounting to a war crime and a crime against humanity," the ministry announced in a statement.

The statement held the Israeli occupation government fully and directly responsible for the crime, calling on the permanent investigation committee formed by the United Nations Human Rights Council to start an immediate investigation into the crimes of the Israeli occupation and its settlers.

Meantime, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh strongly condemned Israel's murder of Abu Ayyash and expressed his heartfelt condolences to his family.

