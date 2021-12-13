West is 'patron of international terrorism,' says Turkey's Parliament Head

Turkey's Parliament Speaker, on Monday, accused the West of being a "patron of international terrorism", Anadolu News Agency reports.

"In order to create Islamophobia, it was necessary to present a picture of terrorism by Muslims in the West. This doesn't occur on its own. Islam doesn't allow such a thing, anyway. It's impossible for normal Muslims to do such a thing (terrorism)," Mustafa Sentop said in a panel on Islamophobia in Europe being held in the capital, Ankara.

Sentop claimed that the West invented the model of the "Muslim terrorist" and added that it also supports this model financially and militarily.

"Therefore, the Western world, which invented Islamophobia, is actually the patron of international terrorism," he said.

"We object to the disregard of basic human rights when it comes to Muslims," he added.

