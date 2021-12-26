Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia denies importing Christmas trees

December 26, 2021 at 1:54 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Red wreaths, trees and candles for sale at a home store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Previously, Christmas trees ordered from abroad were seized by customs, but this year, there's a little more festive cheer in a society whose leadership now allows music, gender mixing and considers fun as a nascent industry [Tasneem Alsultan/Bloomberg via Getty Images]
Red wreaths, trees and candles for sale at a home store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Previously, Christmas trees ordered from abroad were seized by customs, but this year, there's a little more festive cheer in a society whose leadership now allows music, gender mixing and considers fun as a nascent industry [Tasneem Alsultan/Bloomberg via Getty Images]
 December 26, 2021 at 1:54 pm

Saudi Arabia has denied media reports about importing Christmas trees and Santa Claus outfits, despite images like the above circulating on the internet.

The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said that it is prohibited to import Christmas trees or any religious signs other than Islam.

The statement came in response to a question by a Twitter user on whether Christmas trees are now allowed into the kingdom.

Foreign media reports earlier said that Christmas trees, decorations and Santa Claus outfits were now being sold at stores in the oil-rich kingdom.

Christian foreigners working in Saudi Arabia, mainly from Lebanon and the Philippines, are used to celebrating Christmas behind closed doors.

Saudi Arabia has seen a host of rapid social, cultural and economic changes in recent years, initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Read: Saudi holds a 'rave in the desert'

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments