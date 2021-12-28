BDS declares support for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails

Palestinian BDS National Committee declared on Tuesday its support for the Palestinian administrative detainees inside Israeli jails, a statement said.

In response to the Palestinian detainees, the Palestinian BDS National Committee called for the boycotting of Israeli courts in every matter related to administrative detention "in order to contribute to ending this illegal detention."

The BDS committee said in its statement: "We stand in support of the 520 administrative detainees, who are being deprived of their basic rights inside the Israeli jails."

According to the statement, the committee said: "This support came in light of the increasing Israeli apartheid and crimes against female and male prisoners inside the Israeli jails."

The BDS committee stated that the practice of administrative detention is banned by international law because it detains prisoners without any charges.

Meanwhile, the committee announced that it is ready to take any measure in support of the prisoners' cause, including boycotting and divesting from banks, universities and other institutions "conspiring with Israel against our prisoners."

The BDS committee renewed its call for popular action in order to pressure the Israeli occupation to release the prisoners.

It also called for the intensification of international action to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people and their rights.