Israel plans to bring foreign workers for elderly care centres

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked revealed on Monday that her government is conducting contacts to bring workers from Morocco for elderly care centres, Arab48 reported.

During a meeting with the Foreign Workers Committee in the Knesset, Shaked said: "We are working to recruit new workers and hold new deals. I am looking forward to opening this door with Morocco in this regard."

She also said that 2,000 new foreign workers are scheduled to arrive in Israel from Nepal soon and they are going to work in the elderly care sector.

Last month, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz visited Morocco and signed several "strategic cooperation" deals with the Moroccan government.

The deals included cooperation in different areas, particularly the military field.

COVID-19: Israel Prime Minister Bennett goes into self-isolation