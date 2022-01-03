Israel escalates threats against Palestinian resistance in Gaza

Israel's occupation authorities have escalated its threats against the Palestinian resistance after rockets were fired from the occupied besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

At the start of the weekly meeting of his cabinet, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: "I want to clarify something here – all the stories of Hamas' lightning and thunder, which are repeated winter after winter, are no longer relevant."

This came following a series of Israeli army strikes in the besieged enclave allegedly in response to two rockets fired from Gaza that landed in the sea off the coasts of Tel Aviv.

"Whoever directs missiles at the State of Israel is responsible," Bennett said.

Meanwhile, Hamas said in a statement, issued following the Israeli strikes in Gaza, that it is sticking to its right to resist the occupation, defend the Palestinians, protect their holy sites and protect their rights.

In light of the Israeli threats to launch an offensive on Gaza, and the Palestinian resistance pledge to not remain silent to any Israeli attack, Egypt is carrying out intensive mediation in order to keep the ceasefire between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinians alive.

It is worth noting that a former Israeli minister called for the assassination of top Hamas leaders in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

"It is time to send Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar to meet (former Hamas leader Abdul Aziz) al-Rantisi and (Hamas founder Ahmad) Yasin," former Communications Minister Ayoub Qara told the Israeli Channel 14.

Israel assassinated al-Rantisi and Yasin in 2004.

Qara, who is a member of the right-wing Likud Party, said if Israel did not respond to the rocket fire by Hamas, "it will be a fatal blow to Israel's deterrence capability."

"This will encourage Hamas and other groups in Gaza to continue firing at Israeli citizens," Qara said.