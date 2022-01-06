Tunisia: Fuel drivers announce a 3-day strike

Tunisia's fuel transport drivers began a three-day strike today over unfulfilled social demands, Anadolu reported.

Secretary General of the General Union of Hydrocarbons Transport Workers of the Tunisian General Labour Union said in a statement that the drivers decided to go on a strike after the failure of three negotiation sessions with the Ministries of Transport, Social Affairs, Energy and Industry and the Union of Industry and Trade.

The Tunisian General Labour Union has demanded fuel transport drivers have their own union due to the dangerous nature of their work, and their inclusion in the joint agreement for the trade and distribution of oil and its derivatives, instead of the joint agreement for the transport of goods.

Hassan Al-Kanzari, co-founder of the Tunisian Labour Union, said: "We did not find a party to negotiate with," criticising the government's lack of action.

