Former Israel President, Reuven Rivlin, accused of bullying and humiliating workers

Israel's former President, Reuven Rivlin, has been accused of being a bullying, tyrannical boss by several employees who worked for him at the President's official residence in West Jerusalem.

Channel 12 reported that it spoke with more than ten workers who criticised Rivlin as a hot-tempered man and whose true nature clashed with the "cuddly grandfather" persona seen in public.

"We received such blatant, repulsive, disgusting treatment," one worker said. "We were just waiting for the seven years to be up. It's sad that I have to say these things; this is a man who served in the loftiest position in the country. It's sad. I'm ashamed of it."

Another employee, described as a "veteran" at the residence, told the network that Rivlin would call telephone switchboard operators "stupid" if they didn't transfer calls fast enough. "This was standard as far as we were concerned," he said.

The source also said that if workers talking in the parking lot were making too much noise, Rivlin would open his window and shout, "What is this, a marketplace? Go back to your offices."

The same worker further claimed that "women in the office were brought to tears by him. Until his last day, they cried."

Asked to clarify, the worker said Rivlin would criticise and "humiliate them."

In response, Rivlin offered an apology in a statement for any insult he may have inflicted, but also criticised the fact that the complaints were anonymous and unofficial.

"I apologise to everyone I have hurt and make it clear that I did not intend to confront anyone on a personal basis but only in light of my professional demands from them," he wrote.

"I knew that there were employees who do not see eye to eye with me on the need for change and I lament the actions they chose to take to present their opposition, then and now," he added.

Rivlin took office in July 2014 at the age of 75 and served until July 2021. He was replaced by President Isaac Herzog.