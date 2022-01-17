Turkish President Erdogan welcomed in Albania with official ceremony

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Albania's capital Tirana on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Erdogan was welcomed by Albania's Prime Minister, Edi Rama, with an official ceremony at Tirana International Airport.

Before the dignitaries began their talks, the national anthems of both countries were played during the ceremony.

The Turkish president was also presented a guard of honour.

Erdogan's visit comes at the invitation of the Albanian Prime Minister.

READ: UK may buy Turkish drones, Industry Minister says

The Turkish President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister, Murat Kurum, Youth and Sports Minister, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu and Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

During his visit, all aspects of the strategic partnership between Turkey and Albania and steps to enhance cooperation between the two nations is expected to be discussed.

Erdogan will also attend a handover ceremony for hundreds of houses built by Turkey in the north-western town of Lac, which was struck by a powerful earthquake in November 2019.

He will also inaugurate the Ethem Bey Mosque in the capital, Tirana, which has been restored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.