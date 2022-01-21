Israel's main mission to harm Iran, says Israeli Prime Minister

Israel's central mission is to significantly harm the Iranian regime and its regional proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas and other terror factions based in the Middle East, the Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, announced yesterday.

Speaking at the Israel Defence Forces' General Staff Forum, Bennett stressed that the main task entrusted to Israel was "to tangibly harm the Iranian regime and the organisations operating in its orbit and operating in the region."

Referring to the submarine purchase deal his country signed with Germany's ThyssenKrupp, Bennett said that it would "enhance Israel's national security and ensure our strategic superiority for many years.

"In an implicit criticism of former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, he stressed that the Israeli government was acting with "utmost integrity with regard to security sales."

