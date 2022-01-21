Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel's main mission to harm Iran, says Israeli Prime Minister

January 21, 2022 at 3:15 pm | Published in: Iran, Israel, Middle East, News
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a panel organised by Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel on 23 November 2021. [Israeli Government Press Office - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on 23 November 2021 [Israeli Government Press Office/Anadolu Agency]
 January 21, 2022 at 3:15 pm

Israel's central mission is to significantly harm the Iranian regime and its regional proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas and other terror factions based in the Middle East, the Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, announced yesterday.

Speaking at the Israel Defence Forces' General Staff Forum, Bennett stressed that the main task entrusted to Israel was "to tangibly harm the Iranian regime and the organisations operating in its orbit and operating in the region."

Referring to the submarine purchase deal his country signed with Germany's ThyssenKrupp, Bennett said that it would "enhance Israel's national security and ensure our strategic superiority for many years.

"In an implicit criticism of former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, he stressed that the Israeli government was acting with "utmost integrity with regard to security sales."

READ: Israel imports aluminium from Bahrain

Categories
IranIsraelMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments