US film documents Israel's killing of 77 Palestine children in 2021

As part of its campaign to stop US financial support for the Israeli occupation, If Americans Knew launched a short film documenting the Israeli killing of 77 Palestinian children in 2021.

The two-minute film, posted on social media and the group's website, conveys how many Palestinian children have been killed by the Israeli occupation and how.

If Americans Knew details in the film how much the US pays to Israel and the Palestinians as financial, military and humanitarian aid.

The organisation stated: "During Fiscal Year 2020, the US is providing Israel with at least $10.5 million per day in military aid and $0 in military aid to the Palestinians."

If Americans Knew has called for Congresspeople to show the film during the meetings of the different Congress committees to educate people about the continuous Israeli violations and crimes against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Defence for Children International has recently published a detailed report about the Israeli atrocities against Palestinian children in 2021.

It stated that the Israeli occupation had killed 77 Palestinian children in 2021, with one more child being killed after the report was published.

The group also stated that the Israeli occupation authorities put between 500 and 700 Palestinian children before military courts annually.

According to the group, since 2000, the Israeli occupation has killed around 2,200 Palestinian children.

Between October 2015 and October 2021, the group reported that Israel kept 41 Palestinian children under administrative detention, including four still enduring illegal detention until today.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, since 2000, the Israeli occupation has detained more than 19,000 Palestinian children.