Houthis propose holding talks with Yemen gov't in Oman

A senior leader in Yemen's Houthi group yesterday called for talks with the internationally-recognised government in the Sultanate of Oman to resolve the country's crises, Anadolu news agency reported.

"A political solution in Yemen is possible, if the parties to the conflict are willing to," Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi Political Bureau, said on Twitter.

"We have the desire and willingness to hold a Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue whether in Yemen or in any neutral country like Oman," he added.

"The ball was and is still in the hands of the parties that summoned the aggression," Al-Bukhaiti said, referring to the Saudi-led Arab coalition supporting the government.

In another tweet, Al-Bukhaiti said: "If the parties who called for external intervention do not respond to calls for internal peace, we will move forward with our military operations at home and abroad until the last inch of Yemen's land is liberated and the siege is broken."

There was no immediate comment from the Yemeni government or Oman on the Houthi leader's call.

According to the United Nations figures, by the end of 2021, the war in Yemen had killed 377,000 people directly or indirectly and left most of the population of 30 million dependent on aid.

