Israel Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday on an unannounced visit.

"This is the first visit of an Israeli Defence Minister to a Gulf country," reported the Israeli army's official radio station.

Bahrain is yet to issue a statement on Gantz's visit.

In 2020, Israel and Bahrain announced the full normalisation of bilateral ties.

