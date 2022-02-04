Iraq provided intel to US operation that killed Daesh leader in Syria

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service provided "accurate" information to the US- led anti-Daesh coalition that led to the location and subsequent death of a Daesh leader in Syria, a military spokesperson said yesterday.

"The operation … was carried out after the Iraqi National Intelligence Service provided the global coalition with accurate information which led to his location and killing," said Yehia Rasool, military spokesperson for Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Earlier yesterday, the White House said that Daesh leader, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi, died during a US raid in Syria.

The Islamic State leader was on the third floor of a building in northern Syria when US special operators arrived. Al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed himself and several members of his family.

Al-Qurayshi, whose real name is Amir Muhammad Saeed Abdul Rahman, was appointed Daesh leader in 2019 after the killing of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

