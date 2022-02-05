Yemen forces recapture strategic area held by Houthis

The Yemeni army announced on Friday recapturing the district of Harad in the Hajjah governorate, north of the country, after fierce fighting with Houthi rebels, Anadolu Agency reported.

This came one day after the Houthis confirmed the withdrawal of their forces from the governorate of Shabwa.

"The Army Forces liberated Al-Mihsam Camp, which is the border guard in the district of Harad," a statement by the army disclosed, adding: "The Army Forces are currently surrounding Harad."

Meanwhile, Saudi Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Friday: "The Happy Yemen Brigades in the fifth military area are advancing towards Harad."

The Saudi TV channel reported that this development came in the middle of the "collapse and retreat of the Houthi militias. We support the advancement of the Happy Yemen Brigades in all axes and operations aimed to achieve transitional goals."

The coalition forces later confirmed in a statement that the Happy Yemen Brigades: "Started to purge the city of Harad from thousands of mines."

The coalition affirmed that humanitarian assistance operations would start following the cleaning of the city from the mines, calling on residents to wait for a while before returning to their homes.

It is worth noting that Harad is one of the important Yemeni areas because it hosts a ground terminal between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.