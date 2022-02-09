Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iranian refugees face deportation from Turkey for attending protest

February 9, 2022 at 7:02 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Turkey
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MARCH 25: German Member of the European Parliament (Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance - Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) Terry Reintke together with pro Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence demonstrate to protest Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans decision to withdraw his country from the Istanbul Convention in Schuman Roundabout, the heart of the EU district on March 25, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium. The Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence is an international treaty of the Council of Europe, bringing the signatory states to an agreement for the elimination of all forms of violence against women, including domestic and family violence. It is the first legally binding instrument at pan-European level, providing a comprehensive legal framework for the prevention of violence, the protection of victims and the end of the impunity of perpetrators of violence. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
German pro Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence demonstrate to protest Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans decision to withdraw his country from the Istanbul Convention [Thierry Monasse/Getty Images]
 February 9, 2022 at 7:02 pm

Three Iranian refugees are facing deportation from Turkey after taking part in a demonstration against Ankara's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on violence against women, the Guardian reports.

According to the report, Lily Faraji, Zeinab Sahafi and Ismail Fattahi were arrested after attending a protest in the southern Turkish city of Denizli last March. A fourth Iranian national, Mohammad Pourakbari, was detained with the others, despite not attending the protests, according to Buse Bergamalı, their lawyer.

"They were taken from their homes because they joined in the Istanbul convention protests," said Bergamalı.

She also said the four were arrested after police photographed them at the protests and identified them.

Hundreds of protesters across Turkey have faced brutal responses from local police for participating in demonstrations against Turkey's withdrawal from the Convention, which aims to combat violence against women by supporting survivors of abuse.

Turkish authorities ruled earlier this month that the group could be deported, after they lost their appeal against a deportation order issued last April.

In Turkey, there are 24,300 Iranian dissidents and asylum seekers, according to the UN high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR). An estimated 67,000 Iranian citizens live in Turkey, with numbers reportedly rising in recent years, as some flee persecution while others look to avoid US sanctions on Iran by buying property and claiming Turkish citizenship.

