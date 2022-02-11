Dakar rally car blast caused by improvised explosive device - source

An explosion under a support vehicle at the Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia that injured French race driver, Philippe Boutron, on 30 December was caused by an improvised explosive device, a French source familiar with the investigation said on Friday and Reuters reports.

Confirming a report by RTL radio, the source told Reuters that investigators had found traces of explosives on Boutron's wrecked vehicle in Saudi Arabia.

French anti-terrorism prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into the explosion in January.

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has said that there were suspicions of a terrorist attack, but Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said, on 8 January, that an initial investigation into the blast had not raised any criminal suspicions.

A second explosion at the Dakar rally, under a truck belonging to the team of Camelia Liparoti on 31 December, is also under investigation by French police.

