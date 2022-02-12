Egypt prisoners tortured to give up names, says ex-detainee
"In my case, I was not tortured. But being blindfolded, handcuffed and attached to a wall for three days - for me that's torture. In Egyptian terms, though, this is actually VIP treatment." - Ramy Shaath, Egyptian activist
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.