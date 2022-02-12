Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt prisoners tortured to give up names, says ex-detainee

"In my case, I was not tortured. But being blindfolded, handcuffed and attached to a wall for three days - for me that's torture. In Egyptian terms, though, this is actually VIP treatment." - Ramy Shaath, Egyptian activist
February 12, 2022 at 2:37 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Videos & Photo Stories
February 12, 2022 at 2:37 pm

WATCH: Detainees 'disappear' after leaked police station torture video

