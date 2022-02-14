Israel occupation forces kill Palestinian boy in Jenin

Israel's occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian boy on Sunday evening as they moved in to demolish a house in Jenin. At least eleven other Palestinians needed hospital treatment following the clashes at the home of Mahmoud Jaradat, who is a prisoner in Israel.

Palestinian medical sources confirmed that Mohammad Akram Abu Salah, 17, was shot by the Israeli occupation forces in the head and was declared dead soon after. It is reported that the Israeli forces came under fire during the demolition.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, dozens of Palestinians were wounded during the Israeli raid when they took to the streets in protest against the demolition. Eleven of those wounded were admitted to hospital, with three said to be in a "serious" condition.

Safa news agency reported one senior medical official as saying that the Israeli occupation forces prevented ambulances from entering the area during the raid.

