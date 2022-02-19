Israel's occupation forces attack Sheikh Jarrah protesters

Israeli occupation forces on Friday attacked Palestinian protesters and foreign activists in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

Palestinians have been angry with the Israeli occupation over its unjust plans to evict Sheikh Jarrah's residents from their homes to replace them with settlers, under the pretext that the Palestinian homes and lands were Jewish property before 1948.

While tens of extremist Israeli settlers continued to attack Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, the Israeli occupation forces have been preventing the entry of ambulances and journalists to the area.

Friday was the sixth continuous day of Israeli aggression on Sheikh Jarrah, starting on Sunday when extremist Israeli MK Itamar Ben-Gvir raided the neighbourhood and set up an office for himself.

Several United Nations officials and diplomats have visited the home of Fatemeh Salem, whose house is under threat of being evacuated by March. They expressed their solidarity with her and called for Israel to stop evicting Palestinians from their homes.