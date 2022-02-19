Tunisia extends state of emergency until end of 2022 

Tunisian President Kais Saied decided on Friday to extend the state of emergency in the country until 31 December, 2022.

This came according to a decision published by the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia in its issue released on Friday.

Saied initially extended the state of emergency for six months from 26 December, 2020, to 23 June, 2021.

On 24 June, the president extended the state of emergency until 23 July.

On 24 July, Saied extended the state of emergency in the country for another six months, until 19 January, before deciding to extend it until the end of 2022.

In late 2015, Tunisia declared a state of emergency following a terrorist incident. Since then, it has been extended several times with variable periods.

In May 2011, Tunisia witnessed terrorist acts that escalated in 2013, resulting in the deaths of dozens of security and military personnel and foreign tourists.

The state of emergency grants the Ministry of Interior exceptional powers, including banning meetings, introducing curfews, inspecting shops, monitoring the press, publications, radio broadcasts and film and theatre screenings.

These powers may be applied without prior permission from the judiciary – a matter that faces increasing international and domestic criticism.