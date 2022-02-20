Gazans swim in winter to improve healing

It's winter but every morning in Gaza dozens of Palestinians wake up early, go to the beach and swim for 15-20 minutes.

This daily exercise, which takes place regardless of the weather, has had a positive effect on their bodies and their minds, they say.

On the beach participants complete a warm-up exercise, then they head into the water.

Activity leader Mohammed Abu Mahrah says more and more elderly people are joining the daily action. Swimming in the cold water helps increase a person's red and white blood cells along with their platelet count. This can help ease joint pain and support healing, research has found. Swimming also activates endorphins which make participants feel better, Mohammed explains.

The winter activity has become so popular similar groups are popping up along Gaza's coastline.

