Afghan capital welcomes Turkish 'charity train' with over 750 tons of aid

A total of 750 tons of emergency relief goods sent by "charity train" from Turkiye to Afghanistan was delivered to the capital, Kabul, on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Coordinated by Turkiye's state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and with the support of Turkish NGOs, medical aid packages were delivered to the Health Ministry of the interim Afghan administration in a ceremony.

Attending the ceremony were Emre Manav, Counsellor at the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, along with the Taliban's Deputy Health Minister, Habibullah Ahunzade, and representatives of some Turkish institutions in Kabul.

In a speech, Manav said that, since the Afghan people stood with the Turkish people in the past, they stand with the Afghan people who need help now.

Stating that there are various aid materials in the train, he stated that they will deliver this aid to 34 provinces of the country and that they aim to help people in every corner of Afghanistan.

The train left Ankara on 27 January and entered Afghanistan on 7 February.

The aid packages include food, winter clothing, medical supplies, wheelchairs, toys and health supplies.