Lebanon refuses to release details of on ongoing border talks with Israel

The Lebanese presidency has rejected a request filed by the legal department of the People Want the Reform of the Regime group to obtain information related to the ongoing maritime border talks with Israel.

A statement issued by the Information Office of the Lebanese Presidency said, "since concern for Lebanon's supreme interest is superior to any consideration" and bearing in mind that the General Directorate of the Lebanese Presidency will adhere to any constitutional path when necessary, therefore, "it is currently impossible to answer your request".

The statement issued yesterday indicated that the indirect talks with the "Israeli enemy" had taken place in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, mediated by the American facilitator under UN auspices, but stopped because the Israeli delegation unilaterally stopped attending the meetings, adding that the meetings are currently taking place between the presidency and the American mediator.

Regarding Article 5 of the Right to Information Law, the statement indicated that the article stipulates that "the presidency refrains from disclosing required information if it deals with the following topics: national defence secrets, national security, public security and the administration of secret foreign relations."

The statement also stressed that it is forbidden to reveal preparatory documents and unfinished administrative documents.

"Since the present indirect negotiations, even if they take place under the United Nations umbrella and with American mediation, are being fought against the Zionist enemy in a way that preserves the national security of Lebanon, which requires that all work related to them be kept in complete secrecy so that the enemy does not use it to strengthen its position in the face of Lebanon," the statement said.

