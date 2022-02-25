Settlers occupy Palestinian home in Jerusalem sold through mediator 

Jewish settlers yesterday took over a house in the Ras Al-Amud neighbourhood, east of Silwan, after its owner unknowing reportedly sold it to the Ateret Cohanim settler organisation through a mediator.

Local residents said they were surprised when extremist settlers entered the building owned by Ibrahim Awad through the main door and seized it.

The sources indicated that this was the second building to be taken by settlers in this manner, two and a half months after another building owned by the Awad family was transferred to settlers.

READ: Palestinian appeal to the UN to protect the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood

The sources indicated that the building consists of two floors and includes five apartments and is located on a raised site, opposite the southern side of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the sources, the owner had previously received a demolition order on the pretext of building without a permit in accordance with the West Jerusalem municipality's law which does not apply to settlers.