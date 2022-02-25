Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN: 14.6m need humanitarian assistance in Syria

February 25, 2022 at 11:52 am | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, Syria, UN
International humanitarian aid trucks cross into Syria's northwestern Idlib province through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on September 7, 2020 [AAREF WATAD/AFP via Getty Images]
At least 14.6 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian aid up from 13.4 million last year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"Suffering in Syria is at its highest level since the crisis began," UN deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria conflict, Mark Cutts, wrote on Twitter.

"The UN and its partners are reaching 7 million people every month, but more support is required," he added.

Syria has been witnessing a violent conflict since 2011. Nearly half a million people have been killed as a result, infrastructure has been decimated, and tens of millions displaced inside and outside the country.

The years of war have exhausted the country's economy and capabilities, while the government's ability to provide basic needs is gradually diminishing due to the deterioration of the exchange rate of the Syrian pound.

According to UN OCHA, 76 per cent of families are unable to meet their basic needs, an increase of ten per cent from last year.

Report: Syria regime executed dozens of men in military prison

