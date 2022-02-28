Arab League to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Arab League is meeting today to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine which is being labelled the biggest European conflict since the Second World War.

At least 102 civilians have been killed and roughly 422,000 are displaced, both internally and outside the country.

"Most of these civilians have been killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact areas, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and air strikes," UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva today.

"The real figures are, I fear, considerably higher."

Thousands of people are without electricity or water following the destruction of infrastructure after Russian troops entered Ukraine, and bridges and roads have been hit by shelling.

READ: Ukraine crisis raises concern in Arab world over wheat supplies

Last week, Syria's dictator Bashar Al-Assad and key ally of Vladimir Putin praised Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "correction of history."

"Syria stands with the Russian Federation based on its conviction that its position is correct and because confronting NATO expansionism is a right for Russia," he added.

The Gulf states have not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine either, whilst the UAE abstained on a resolution put before the UN Security Council on Friday calling on Russia to withdraw its troops.

China and India were the other two countries which abstained from voting on the resolution, whilst 11 members voted in favour.

Russia vetoed the resolution, which as a permanent member, stops any action.