Arab League avoids naming Russia in Ukraine statement

The Arab League has avoided naming Russia in a statement issued yesterday following an emergency meeting held at Egypt's request on the "recent developments in Ukraine".

In its statement, the League expressed "concern" about the developments in Ukraine, and "their serious military and humanitarian consequences".

The League stressed its support for "all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy in a manner that preserves the security and safety of peoples in this important region of the world."

The statement did, however, fall short of naming Russia, which launched an attack on Ukraine last Thursday.

Russia is a major supplier of wheat and weapons to the Middle East and North Africa.

