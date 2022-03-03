Exceptional measures in Tunisia aim to consolidate foundations of rule of law, says PM

The exceptional measures taken by Tunisian President Kais Saied on 25 July aim at "consecrating the foundations of the rule of law and freedoms," the country's Prime Minister, Najla Bouden, announced yesterday.

Speaking at the 39th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council (AIMC) held in the Tunisian capital Tunis, Bouden stressed that it was "important to unify points of view in an extremely complex regional situation, especially on cross-border organised crime, climate change and irregular migration topics."

The Tunisian premier pointed out the Covid-19 pandemic had "exacerbated human crime and cybercrimes," calling for "close monitoring of technological developments and new approaches to the concept of global security, especially health and cyber security."

"This work testifies to Tunisia's willingness to strengthen joint Arab action to achieve a comprehensive Arab security," she said.

Bouden stressed that the security governance was a "cornerstone of a sustainable and secure democratic regime that meets the aspirations of the people."

READ: Ex-Tunisia PM can be charged with illicit enrichment, Court rules

On 25 July, Tunisian President Kais Saied cited Article 80 of the constitution to dismiss Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi, freeze the work of parliament for 30 days, lift the immunity of ministers, and appoint himself as head of the executive authority until the formation of a new government.

This comes after violent protests broke out in several Tunisian cities criticising the government's handling of the economy and the coronavirus. Demonstrators had called for parliament to be dissolved.

He appointed Bouden as prime minister on 29 September and a government has since been formed. In December, Saied announced that a referendum will be held on 25 July to consider 'constitutional reforms' and elections would follow in December 2022.

The majority of the country's political parties slammed the move as a "coup against the constitution" and the achievements of the 2011 revolution.