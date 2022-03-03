Iraq court: Anti- corruption committee formed by PM 'invalid'

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq yesterday ruled that the Diwani order to form an anti-corruption committee headed by First Lieutenant-General Ahmed Abu Ragheef was "invalid".

"The Federal Supreme Court has decided to invalidate Diwani Order No. (29) for the year 2020, which includes the formation of a permanent committee to investigate corruption cases and important crimes and to cancel it as of the date of issuance of the judgement," a statement issued by the court said.

According to the statement, the court made the decision because the order"violates Article 37 of the Constitution, which guarantees the protection of human freedom and dignity, the principle of separation of powers stipulated in Article 47 of the Constitution, and the principle of judicial independence and its competence to undertake investigation and trial stipulated in Articles 87 and 88 of the Constitution."

Moreover, the court decided that the order "is considered an amendment to the Integrity Commission law, as a constitutional body specialised in investigating cases of financial and administrative corruption."

In August 2020, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi issued an order to form an anti-corruption committee.

The committee has so far issued arrest warrants against more than 52 political and administrative officials.

