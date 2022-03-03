Sudan civilian group accuses Russia of backing military coup

The Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces yesterday accused Russia of backing the military coup carried out on 25 October 2021 in Sudan, Al-Khaleej News reported.

In a statement issued following the return of Deputy Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamad Hamdan Daglo, from Moscow, the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces accused Russia of interfering in Sudan's internal affairs.

During an eight-day visit to Russia, Daglo discussed political and economic issues with Moscow, as well as cooperation in the field of national security.

According to the statement, the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces accused Russia of "stealing the resources" of the country and using the Sudanese lands in geopolitical regional and international conflicts.

Previously, Russia hailed the coup carried out by Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and considered it a "transition of authority not a military coup."

Meanwhile, the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces condemned the Russian "invasion of Ukraine".

